Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 216,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $133,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

