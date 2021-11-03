Prudential Financial Inc. Has $107.07 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Equity Residential worth $107,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

