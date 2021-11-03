Prudential Financial Inc. Has $146.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $146,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

