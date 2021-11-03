Prudential Financial Inc. Has $98.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,597 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $98,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,612,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

NYSE A opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

