Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 787,605 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 475.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $120,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

