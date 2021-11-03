Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 57,914 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,914 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $183,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32,158.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $348.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.75 and a 200-day moving average of $358.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $233.20 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

