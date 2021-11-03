PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $$7.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

