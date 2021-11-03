Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 10,792 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Chegg worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,933,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $48,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 25.6% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

