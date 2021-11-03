Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $202.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

