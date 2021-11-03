Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,645 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

