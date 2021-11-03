Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in News by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 63,182 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in News by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 768,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

