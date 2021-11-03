Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.37 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 108.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

