Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,287 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

