Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,421 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

