Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Lear worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

NYSE LEA opened at $173.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $122.32 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.76). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

