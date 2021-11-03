Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.00

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and traded as low as $31.15. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 57,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

