Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -17.12. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.