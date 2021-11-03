PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $347.05

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.05 ($4.53) and traded as low as GBX 337.66 ($4.41). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 68,672 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

