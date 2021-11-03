Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of PMO opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.