Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

