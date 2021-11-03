Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Critical Review

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 9.07% 14.42% 8.69% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

15.1% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $138.62 million 5.76 $8.87 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pzena Investment Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

