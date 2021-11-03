Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.45 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

