Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kemper in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper stock opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kemper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kemper by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kemper by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.