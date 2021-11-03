Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NDLS opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $527.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,153.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.