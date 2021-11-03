Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Raised by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $74,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $55,171,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

