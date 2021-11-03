Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

KO stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.