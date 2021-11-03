Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

