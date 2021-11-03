Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Increased by Barrington Research

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CSV opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

