Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Decreased by B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.