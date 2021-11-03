Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $136.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $80,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

