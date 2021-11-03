Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reduced by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

