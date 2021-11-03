QASH (QASH) Trading Up 29.2% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. QASH has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $553,771.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00050486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00224395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00099157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.