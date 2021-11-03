Quant Price Reaches $276.59 on Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Quant has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $75.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $276.59 or 0.00437423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.78 or 0.01043453 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

