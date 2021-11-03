Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRHC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

