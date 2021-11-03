Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Announces Dividend of $0.00

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS QCAAF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Quinsam Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

