Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Jason Karp Acquires 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QUMU stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,195. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 102.81% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in Qumu by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Qumu by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.