Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.60% of Quotient Technology worth $77,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.