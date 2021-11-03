Radio Caca Hits Market Capitalization of $650.08 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $650.08 million and approximately $39.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

