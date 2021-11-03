Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RL traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. 2,865,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

