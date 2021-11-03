Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of METC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,171. The firm has a market cap of $692.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ramaco Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Ramaco Resources worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

