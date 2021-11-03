Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

RMBS stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

