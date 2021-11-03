RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and $7.44 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

