RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 429,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAPT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and have sold 168,003 shares valued at $5,684,659. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

