RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 9.8%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 3,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 168,003 shares valued at $5,684,659. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

