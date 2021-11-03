Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,893.83

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,893.83 ($24.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($26.59). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,994 ($26.05), with a volume of 30,769 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,992.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

