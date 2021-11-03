Raydium (RAY) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $916.37 million and approximately $405.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $12.23 or 0.00019683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,977.06 or 0.99727560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.02 or 0.07250655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,913,657 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

