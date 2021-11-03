Raymond James Boosts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$16.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$9.60 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.86.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

