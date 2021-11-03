Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$446.05 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

WJX opened at C$28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.70. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The stock has a market cap of C$610.40 million and a PE ratio of 12.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

