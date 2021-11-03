Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.71.

SES opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -15.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.