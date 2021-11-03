Raymond James Increases PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $24.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $332.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

